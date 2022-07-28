US Army orders more M109A7 self-propelled howitzers

U.S. defense contractor BAE Systems said on Wednesday it had got a $299 million order for delivering additional M109A7 self-propelled howitzers and ammunition carriers to the U.S. Army.

According to a press release from the company, BAE Systems has received a $299 million contract from the U.S. Army for the production of 40 sets of M109A7s and M992A3 ammunition carriers.

The M109A7 is the latest howitzer in the BAE Systems M109 family of vehicles and is the primary indirect fire support system for the Army’s Armored Brigade Combat Teams (ABCT). The M109A7 program provides increased commonality across the ABCT and has significant built-in growth potential for electrical power and weight capacity.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

“Providing the most robust, survivable, and responsive indirect fire support capabilities for the ABCT is a primary focus for our artillery program,” said Scott Davis, vice president of ground vehicles for BAE Systems’ Combat Mission Systems business. “We are committed to delivering a vehicle that will provide the modernized capabilities the ABCT needs to execute missions with confidence.”

The M109A7 program is a significant upgrade over the vehicle’s predecessor, the M109A6 Paladin Self-Propelled Howitzer. The M109A7 vehicle design includes a new chassis, engine, transmission, suspension, steering system, a new high voltage architecture, and improved survivability.

BAE Systems received the initial contract for M109A7 production in 2017. This most recent order brings the total number of vehicle sets — M109A7 howitzers and M992A3 Carrier, Ammunition, Tracked (CAT) vehicle sets to 310 and the total contract value to $1.9 billion.

M109A7 and M992A3 production and support takes place at the Anniston Army Depot in Alabama and BAE Systems facilities in York, Pa.; Minneapolis, Minn.; Sterling Heights, Mich.; Endicott, N.Y.; Elgin, Okla., and Aiken, S.C..