Tuesday, November 28, 2023
type here...

US Army evaluates capabilities of CUGAR drone interceptor

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Photo by Samarion Hicks

The US Army is actively exploring the use of affordable commercial drones as potential weapons in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and is concurrently developing strategies to counter this emerging threat.

In a significant effort to reinforce defense capabilities, the Army is conducting a comprehensive evaluation of the Co-axial Unmanned Guided Autonomous Rotorcraft (CUGAR) as part of the Dynetics Advanced Multi-layered Mobile Force Protection (MFP) system. This evaluation took place during the Maneuver and Fires Integration Experiment (MFIX) 2024 at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, marking a pivotal step in the Army’s pursuit of state-of-the-art defense solutions.

This evaluation aims to strengthen military defenses against unauthorized drone intrusions into fixed-base military installations and operations on the move. The MFIX campaign, supported by a collaboration of military, government, industry, and academic partners, serves as a crucial platform for shaping Fires concepts and requirements for the Army.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Dynetics, a subsidiary of Leidos, introduced the MFP system, featuring a multi-layered defense architecture designed to neutralize enemy Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) while minimizing collateral damage. The CUGAR drone is a central element of this defensive system, working alongside the fixed-wing MORFIUS interceptor provided by subcontractor Lockheed Martin.

Photo by Samarion Hicks

Tailored to protect high-value convoys navigating potentially densely populated areas, the program addresses a range of threats, including ‘self-guided’ small unmanned aircraft that operate outside traditional RF navigation and control signals. The program emphasizes countering multiple threats rather than singular unmanned aerial assailants, necessitating the development of an integrated solution comprising sensors, autonomy, command and control (C2) software, and threat mitigations, emphasizing innovation at its core.

The MFP system’s open systems architecture allows for the seamless integration of additional sensors and effectors as they evolve, highlighting the system’s adaptability and scalability for future enhancements.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

US-made Abrams tanks spotted in Ukraine

Dylan Malyasov -
The Ukrainian military has released the first picture of recently received U.S.-made Abrams main battle tanks, reportedly deployed close to the front lines. On September...

Russian tanks receive new counter-drone electronic warfare system

Army

Iran unveils new Shahin-1 kamikaze Drone

Aviation

Ukrainian troops receive 3D-printed drones from Germany

Aviation

US Navy successfully tests futuristic drone in Arabian Gulf

Aviation

Russia begins serial production of unmanned attack helicopters

Aviation

© 2023 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.