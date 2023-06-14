US Air Force’s new trainer aircraft just hit a major milestone

Aerospace giant Boeing has announced that the two T-7A Red Hawk production representative jets (PRJ) have reached 500 flights.

During the tests, air and ground crews have been able to fly the two jets combined up to six flights a day, illustrating aircraft reliability. The advanced trainer will prepare future fighter and bomber pilots for their missions.

Furthermore, the company said that Red Hawk received its Military Flight Release (MFR) from the U.S. Air Force, signaling clearance for first flight.

The MFR affirms that all air worthiness processes have been met to conduct flight and test operations of the advanced trainer.

Meanwhile, in April, the Defense News reported that Boeing’s T-7A jet trainer aircraft is not expected to reach initial operational capability until spring 2027, three years later than originally planned. The Air Force’s next jet trainer has struggled with problems such as a potentially dangerous escape system and ejection seat.

The fifth-generation T-7A jet trainer will replace AETC’s aging fleet of T-38 Talons with advanced technology for the next generation of fighter and bomber pilots.

The T-7A will be accompanied by enhanced simulators and the ability to update system software faster and more seamlessly. The plane was also designed with maintainers in mind by utilizing easy-to-reach and open access panels.

The T-7A features twin tails, slats and big leading-edge root extensions that provide deft handling at low speeds, allowing it to fly in a way that better approximates real world demands and that is specifically designed to prepare pilots for fifth-generation aircraft. The aircraft’s single engine generates nearly three times more thrust than the dual engines of the T-38C Talon which it is replacing.