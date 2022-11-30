US Air Force shows its firepower in Japan

The U.S. Air Force has performed “Elephant Walk” drill at Kadena Air Base, Japan.

“Elephant walk” is a unique term that grew out of World War II and became institutional memory in the new U.S. Forces. The term dates back to the time when the Army Air Forces had a large number of bombers, which would regularly generate attacks in excess of 1,000 aircraft from its Numbered Air Forces.

The Air Force said in a release that a formation of F-15C Eagles assigned to the 44th and 67th Fighter Squadrons and F-22A Raptors from the 525th FS, HH-60G Pave Hawks assigned to the 33rd Rescue Squadron and support aircraft have lined up on the runway for a capabilities demonstration.

“Kadena’s ability to rapidly generate U.S. airpower is a vital function of its mission to ensure the stability and security of the Indo-Pacific region,” the Air Force said in a release.

This exercise showcased Kadena Airmen’s ability to rapidly generate airpower in a short period of time in support of regional security.