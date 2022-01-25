US Air Force selects March, California as preferred location for next KC-46 aircraft

The Department of the Air Force selected March Air Reserve Base, California, as the preferred location to host the next KC-46A Pegasus aircraft, according to a recent news release.

The decision was made after conducting site surveys that assessed locations based on factors related to mission, infrastructure capacity, community support, environmental considerations and cost.

The details were given in a 24 Jan. media release, to announce that twelve KC-46As will replace KC-135 Stratotankers at March ARB.

The new tankers will bring many enhanced capabilities, such as boom and drogue refueling on the same sortie, worldwide navigations and communication, cargo capacity on the entire main deck floor, receiver air refueling, improved force protection, and multi-point air refueling capability.

A final basing decision will be made after an environmental impact analysis, which is expected to take place in fall 2023. Grissom ARB, Indiana, and Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, are considered reasonable alternatives and will also undergo environmental impact analyses.