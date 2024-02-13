Tuesday, February 13, 2024
type here...

US Air Force receives new mobile ATC system

NewsAviationPRESS RELEASES
By Colton Jones
Modified date:
Photo by Jose Angeles

Collins Aerospace, a division of Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE: RTX), has supplied the U.S. Air Force with cutting-edge vehicle-mounted air traffic control (ATC) systems, enhancing aerial navigation and management capabilities in challenging operational environments.

As noted by the company, the recently delivered Air Traffic Navigation, Integration, and Coordination Systems (ATNAVICS) represent a significant advancement in air traffic control technology, tailored to address the complexities of modern warfare scenarios. These portable systems, equipped with state-of-the-art Primary Surveillance Radars (PSRs), offer extended surveillance range and robust functionality to support critical missions.

Philippe Limondin, Vice President and General Manager of Resilient Navigation Solutions at Collins Aerospace, highlighted the versatility and efficiency of the ATNAVICS units. Designed for rapid deployment with minimal personnel requirements, these self-contained systems ensure seamless air traffic management, precision landing assistance, and identification-friend-or-foe capabilities in remote and challenging environments.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The ATNAVICS radars boast advanced transmitter technology, enhancing operational efficiency and reliability, particularly in adverse weather conditions and high-threat environments. This technological prowess aligns with the U.S. Air Force’s Agile Combat Employment doctrine, emphasizing expeditionary operations and adaptability in contested theaters of operation.

Currently deployed with various branches of the U.S. military, including the Marine Corps, Army, and Air Force, ATNAVICS is now available for expanded global operations through direct commercial sales.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Colton Jones
Colton Jones
Colton Jones is the deputy editor of Defence Blog. He is a US-based journalist, writer and publisher who specializes in the defense industry in North America and Europe. He has written about emerging technology in military magazines and elsewhere. He is a former Air Force airmen and served at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Russia’s new air defense system drives straight into row of mines

Dylan Malyasov -
A video circulating on social media yesterday shows the new Russian S-350 Vityaz surface-to-air missile system straight into a row of mines and exploding...

Russia forced to use export-intended T-90S tanks

Army

Ukrainian military uses aerostats on battlefield

Aviation

Vampire weapon system makes Ukraine combat debut

Army

Estonia receives Blue Spear missile system

Army

US military intercepts ballistic missile target during test

Maritime Security
Change privacy settings

© 2024 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.