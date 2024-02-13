US Air Force receives new mobile ATC system

Collins Aerospace, a division of Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE: RTX), has supplied the U.S. Air Force with cutting-edge vehicle-mounted air traffic control (ATC) systems, enhancing aerial navigation and management capabilities in challenging operational environments.

As noted by the company, the recently delivered Air Traffic Navigation, Integration, and Coordination Systems (ATNAVICS) represent a significant advancement in air traffic control technology, tailored to address the complexities of modern warfare scenarios. These portable systems, equipped with state-of-the-art Primary Surveillance Radars (PSRs), offer extended surveillance range and robust functionality to support critical missions.

Philippe Limondin, Vice President and General Manager of Resilient Navigation Solutions at Collins Aerospace, highlighted the versatility and efficiency of the ATNAVICS units. Designed for rapid deployment with minimal personnel requirements, these self-contained systems ensure seamless air traffic management, precision landing assistance, and identification-friend-or-foe capabilities in remote and challenging environments.

The ATNAVICS radars boast advanced transmitter technology, enhancing operational efficiency and reliability, particularly in adverse weather conditions and high-threat environments. This technological prowess aligns with the U.S. Air Force’s Agile Combat Employment doctrine, emphasizing expeditionary operations and adaptability in contested theaters of operation.

Currently deployed with various branches of the U.S. military, including the Marine Corps, Army, and Air Force, ATNAVICS is now available for expanded global operations through direct commercial sales.