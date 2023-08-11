Friday, August 11, 2023
Ukrainians turn Russia’s rare personnel carrier into command vehicle

Photo by Serhiy Prytula Charity Foundation

Ukraine is turning a rare Russian armored personnel carrier, which was captured by Ukranian Soldiers, into an armored command vehicle.

The new vehicle will ensure a secure connection between soldiers and military commanders to enable greater continuity of operations and maneuverability during missions.

In a new development, Ukrainian engineers from the Serhiy Prytula Charity Foundation (the crowdfunded non-governmental organization) appear to be using a VPK Ural 4×4 multipurpose all-terrain vehicle as a base for the new mobile command and control vehicle.

The VPK Ural is a protected utility vehicle based on a Ural-family chassis jointly developed by the Russian VPK company and UAE-based Streit Group.

According to some reports, like one from TASS, the armored vehicle can carry 12 individuals, provides protection against 7.62 mm armor-piercing cartridges and can withstand an attack of an explosive device with an explosive weight of up to 6 kg. It is powered by a 360hp YaMZ-536 turbocharged diesel engine, which produces a road speed of 100 km/h and a cruising range of up to 1,000 km.

The VPK Ural weighs 14.5 tonnes and measures 6,500 mm long, 2,550 mm wide, and 2,800 mm high.

The export version of VPK-Ural, designed for the Streit Group, is called the Condor and completely repeats the design and body elements of the Russian Ural-VPK.

