UAE-based company still promotes Russian armored vehicles

UAE-based Streit Group, one of the world’s largest armored vehicle manufacturers, is still promoting Russian-made combat vehicles on its website and promo.

Streit Group has released on its YouTube Channel a promo video with contains footage of the VPK-Ural vehicle developed and manufactured in Russia by the Military-Industrial Company (VPK).

The VPK-Ural is the first Russian 4×4 protected utility vehicle based on a Ural-family chassis.

This type of vehicle also was captured by Ukrainian Soldiers.

According to some reports, like one from TASS, the armored vehicle can carry 12 individuals, provides protection against 7.62 mm armor-piercing cartridges and can withstand an attack of an explosive device with an explosive weight of up to 6 kg. It is powered by a 360hp YaMZ-536 turbocharged diesel engine, which produces a road speed of 100 km/h and a cruising range of up to 1,000 km.

The VPK-Ural weighs 14.5 tonnes and measures 6,500 mm long, 2,550 mm wide, and 2,800 mm high.

Also on company’s website include an absolutely similar vehicle called Condor, which completely repeats the design and body elements of the Russian Ural-VPK.

On top of that, promoting the known Tigr armored utility vehicle under the Falcon name with all-terrain vehicles ‘Shaman’ (made by Avtoros) and GAZ-3344-20 ‘Aleut’ (made by the Zavolzhsky Tracked Tractor Plant ZZGT).

Such a close relationship between the company and Russia in the context of the bloody war in Ukraine looks rather doubtful and raises many questions, even though the UAE has not formally joined the sanctions against the Putin regime.