Monday, October 30, 2023
Ukrainians develop Terminator-style remote-controlled turret

NewsArmyVideo
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

The Ukrainian National Guard recently conducted trials of a remote-controlled turret that leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance its combat capabilities.

The development was announced by the Ukrainian National Guard on their official Facebook page.

According to the developers, this next-generation weapon system is designed for rapid and precise detection and elimination of enemy combatants through the use of artificial intelligence. Additionally, the combat module can protect key positions from First Person View (FPV) and reconnaissance drones, cover personnel, and divert enemy fire.

“Our company’s mission is to save our soldiers’ lives and teach turrets to kill Russian soldiers on Ukrainian soil without human involvement,” explained Yuriy Poritskiy, the owner of devDroid, the company behind the development.

The remote-controlled turret definitely has strong Terminator vibes, and it can autonomously seek, detect, and track targets using AI algorithms.

The new remote-controlled turret independently recognizes enemy combatants, calculates the distance to the target, tracks moving targets, and computes ballistic parameters. The operator only needs to issue the command, and the turret opens fire accordingly. This innovative use of AI marks a significant advancement in autonomous military technology.

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

