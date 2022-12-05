Ukrainian spy drone survives after MANPADS hit

Ukrainian Leleka-100 intelligence unmanned aircraft has survived after man-portable air defense systems (MANPADS) hit.

According to some reports, like one from Clash Report, a small-size Leleka-100 unmanned aerial system that provides intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, was able to continue flying after being hit by a missile.

“Ukrainian Leleka-100 UAV surviving the explosion of Russian MANPADS missile strike, according to a Clash Report report.

The Leleka-100, also known as Ciconia, is a small unmanned aircraft system designed and manufactured by Ukraine-based unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) manufacturer Production-Innovative Company Deviro.

As noted by the company, the main advantage of the system is advanced inertial navigation, which allows working in harsh conditions and in the absence of GPS. The system can be equipped with electro-optical and infrared payloads. It provides constant intelligence (both day and night), surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), even in most extreme conditions. The aircraft can be deployed from land and waterborne platforms for both civilian and military operations.

Leleka-100 has realized the conception of automatized control during all flight, which makes the job of operator much easier and allows focusing attention on the analysis of information that comes from the UAV.

The company also noted that its drone system has great wind resist parameters and can be used up to 20 m/s wind speed. Flight radius 55 km (total route distance 100km), endurance time 1,5 or 3,5 hours, on condition: air temperature -200С to +550С, wind speed to 12 m/s.