Thursday, February 9, 2023
Ukrainian Soldiers find wreckage from Russia’s high-end Su-35S fighter jet

NewsAviation
By Dylan Malyasov
Ukrainian Soldiers said Tuesday they found what they believe to be parts of Russia’s high-end Su-35S Flanker multirole fighter that was shot down in southern Ukraine.

The MilitaryAviation.in.UA has released a number of striking photos showing the recovered wreckage of the Russian Su-35 fighter jet in the Kherson region, Ukraine.

Apparently, this is one of the modern Russian fighters that was shot down by Ukrainian troops in the summer of 2022. The combat aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS) reportedly came down near Nova Kakhovka.

Then Ukraine’s Air Force announced that they managed to shoot down a Su-35 that was trying to attack Ukrainian close air support jets.

The Su-35 is the latest generation of Soviet-era Su-27 fighter jet. It is a twin-engine, multirole air superiority fighter aircraft powered by two AL-117S turbofan engines and fitted with thrust vectoring nozzles allowing the aircraft to attain “super maneuverability”.

The heavy multirole fighter jet is not a stealth fighter, like Russia’s developmental Su-57. It has high maneuverability (+9g) with a high angle of attack and is equipped with high-capability weapon systems that contribute to the new aircraft’s exceptional dogfighting capability.

