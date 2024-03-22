Friday, March 22, 2024
Ukrainian pilots graduate elementary flying training in UK

The Royal Air Force announced on Friday that ten Ukrainian pilots have successfully completed their Elementary Flying Training, marking a significant milestone in their journey toward advanced fast jet training and conversion to F-16 aircraft in collaboration with partner nations.

The Royal Air Force said in a release that the graduation ceremony, held to commemorate their achievement, acknowledged the pilots’ proficiency in basic flying skills, aviation medicine, and high-g-force training, laying the groundwork for their progression to combat readiness.

Grant Shapps, the UK Secretary of State for Defence, extended his congratulations to the newly qualified pilots, praising their courage and dedication in completing their initial training. He emphasized the pivotal role of the RAF in providing world-class training, enabling the pilots to advance in their mission to counteract the ongoing conflict initiated by Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine.

Overseeing the ceremony, Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton, Chief of the Air Staff of the RAF, expressed pride in the pilots’ accomplishments and underscored the significance of air power in modern warfare. He commended the pilots’ determination and highlighted the collaborative efforts of the RAF, Civil Service, and contractors in preparing them for future challenges.

The training curriculum encompassed a range of essential skills, including general handling, instrument flying, low-level navigation, and advanced formation flying. Additionally, the pilots underwent English language training to facilitate their participation in the elementary flying course, ensuring their readiness for subsequent advanced training phases and F-16 conversion with coalition partners.

RAF flying instructors played a pivotal role in imparting specialized knowledge to the pilots, while Babcock provided the Grob Tutor aircraft and technical support, ensuring optimal training conditions and achieving a remarkable 100% aircraft availability rate.

