Ukrainian pilots ask the west for huge rise in helmet supply

Ukrainian pilots have called on the west and volunteers to supply more aircrew helmets, night vision goggles and special masks in the face of a major Russian offensive in the Donbas and ongoing attacks elsewhere.

The Ukrainian military has launched a crowdfunding campaign to fund the purchase of new helmets and masks for rotary wing crews.

The “Wingmen for Ukraine” foundation asks Western governments and volunteers to provide the Ukrainian military with modern HGU-56/P Rotary Wing Helmets with special Maxillofacial Shields and night vision goggles.

“A few months ago an HGU-56/P Rotary Wing Helmet with a special mask – Maxillofacial Shield saved a Ukrainian pilot’s life during a dramatic crash landing after being hit by a Russian missile,” said in a post.

As noted by the foundation, now, that same mask is back operational and got a second chance to serve for another pilot from the unit.

“While of course, we think that it should be placed in a museum, unfortunately, Ukrainian pilots are forced to use everything available just to survive due to a lack of such critical equipment,” the message added.

The “Wingmen for Ukraine” foundation said that if you want to help them in this mission they are grateful to receive your donations or just to transfer someone’s personal equipment to Ukrainian helo units.