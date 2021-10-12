Tuesday, October 12, 2021
Ukrainian National Guard to replace Soviet-era guns

By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
National Guard of Ukraine courtesy photo

The National Guard of Ukraine (Ukraine’s military formation with law enforcement functions) announced in a press release on 12 October that service is aiming to replace thousands of Soviet-style assault rifles and guns. 

“Currently, the National Guard military units are being re-equipped with the latest small arms. Today, the first stage of re-equipment has already been completed,” said Colonel Serhiy Hrytsenko, Deputy Director of the Logistics Department of the Main Directorate of the National Guard of Ukraine.

Serhiy Hrytsenko also said that special-purpose units already received new UAR-15 assault rifles and UAR-10 sniper rifles instead of Soviet-made Kalashnikov rifles.

The National Guard plans to provide all military units with the latest equipment and weapons for operational purposes, said Colonel Oleksandr Zaitsev, head of the armaments department of the armaments and equipment department of the logistics department of the main department of the National Guard of Ukraine.

