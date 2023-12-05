Tuesday, December 5, 2023
Ukrainian Bradley withstands missile hit during Russian attack

By Dylan Malyasov
Photo by 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade

The Militarnyi reported on Tuesday that amid the fierce defense against a Russian assault along the Avdiivka direction, a Ukrainian M2 Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicle withstood a direct hit from an anti-tank guided missile (ATGM).

According to the report, the engagement unfolded in the vicinity of the village of Stepove, positioned near the Avdiivka Coke and Chemical Plant (AKHZ), where Ukrainian forces fiercely repelled the advancing Russian troops.

During the intense combat, the M2 Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicle engaged Russian infantry forces before unexpectedly becoming a target of an ATGM strike.

Remarkably, despite sustaining the hit, the American-made armored vehicle not only remained operational but promptly maneuvered away from its position, sustaining minimal damage.

The incident underscores the effectiveness and resilience of the M2 Bradley in combat scenarios, where it serves as a pivotal asset for Ukrainian forces defending this particular strategic direction.

The M2 Bradley has proven to be a formidable force multiplier for Ukrainian troops, contributing significantly to their defensive capabilities in the ongoing conflict zone.

This recent encounter highlights the critical role of modern armored vehicles such as the M2 Bradley in providing tactical advantage and survivability on the battlefield. Its robust design and maneuverability, demonstrated in this engagement, have undoubtedly contributed to the preservation of Ukrainian defensive positions.

