Sunday, July 9, 2023
type here...

Ukrainian forces destroy rare Russian counter-battery radar

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

A rare Russian mobile counter-battery radar was obliterated by a Ukrainian artillery strike.

The Ukraine Weapons Tracker OSINT group reported that at least one Zoopark-1 was destroyed by GMLRS strikes of the Ukrainian army in the Zaporizhzhia region.

The Zoopark-1, also known as 1L259, is a mobile counter-battery radar system used to detect incoming artillery fire and determine its source for counterattacks. The radar system is mounted on the MT-LB, a Soviet multi-purpose, fully amphibious auxiliary armored tracked vehicle.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The system was developed by the Russian company NNIIRT, a subsidiary of the Almaz-Antey Concern, in the 1980s and has been in service with the Russian Armed Forces since the 1990s.

The Zoopark-1’s primary purpose is to locate the origin of incoming enemy fire and supply precise coordinates to friendly forces, enabling them to engage the enemy effectively. By employing a phased array antenna, the Zoopark-1 scans the battlefield for enemy artillery, mortars, and rocket fire, determining the position and trajectory of projectiles.

According to Russian media, the Zoopark-1 radar can detect mortar fire at a distance of up to 20 km, allowing friendly forces to locate and counter enemy mortar positions. It can also detect artillery fire with a maximum range of 30 km, providing valuable information about the location of enemy artillery units and enabling counter-fire missions as well as rocket fire at a distance of up to 50 km, helping to identify and target enemy rocket launchers or multiple rocket launch systems.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form. If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

Executive Editor

About

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense adviser and a consultant. He graduated in business management and worked at leading European defense companies before becoming a military journalist. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Ukrainian artillery destroys Russian T-90M tank with precision strike

Dylan Malyasov -
Ukrainian troops have destroyed Russia’s most advanced operational tank on the frontlines. The Ukraine Weapons Tracker OSINT group reported that a T-90M main battle tank...

NATO ignores tough lessons from the Ukraine war

Army

Bayraktar TB2 drones saved the country, Ukrainian expert says

Aviation

Ukraine adds armor ‘cages’ to its artillery systems

Army

Hellfire missiles sale to France approved by State Department

Aviation

Russian improvised rocket launcher spotted in Ukraine

Army

Copyright © 2023 Defence Blog