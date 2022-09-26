Ukrainian forces blow up modern Russian electronic warfare system

Ukrainian forces blow up a Russian truck-mounted mobile communications jamming system, called the R-330ZH Zhitel, according to mil.in.ua.

Ukrainian Soldiers released an image showing a burned-out R-330ZH Zhitel jamming system.

It is currently unclear where on the frontlines they were filmed.

The R-330ZH Zhitel is a Russian electronic warfare system designed to interfere with satellite communications equipment, as well as navigation systems and mobile phones within a 30 km radius.

The truck-based Zhitel system provides analysis and selection of emitters’ signal parameters. The R-330Zh jamming station was used by the Russian army during the Crimean crisis in March 2014.

The Zhitel system is part of the inventory of the EW brigades’ REB-S battalions, and, in addition to the tasks listed above, can be used for jamming an aircraft’s communication and satellite navigation (GPS, Galelo, BeiDou, etc.).