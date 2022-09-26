Monday, September 26, 2022
type here...

Ukrainian forces blow up modern Russian electronic warfare system

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
image by @Teoyaomiquu

Ukrainian forces blow up a Russian truck-mounted mobile communications jamming system, called the R-330ZH Zhitel, according to mil.in.ua.

Ukrainian Soldiers released an image showing a burned-out R-330ZH Zhitel jamming system.

It is currently unclear where on the frontlines they were filmed.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The R-330ZH Zhitel is a Russian electronic warfare system designed to interfere with satellite communications equipment, as well as navigation systems and mobile phones within a 30 km radius.

The truck-based Zhitel system provides analysis and selection of emitters’ signal parameters. The R-330Zh jamming station was used by the Russian army during the Crimean crisis in March 2014.

The Zhitel system is part of the inventory of the EW brigades’ REB-S battalions, and, in addition to the tasks listed above, can be used for jamming an aircraft’s communication and satellite navigation (GPS, Galelo, BeiDou, etc.).

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

Executive Editor

About this Author

Dylan Malyasov
Defense journalist and commentator. Aviation photographer. Dylan leads Defence Blog's coverage of global military news, focusing on engineering and technology across the U.S. defense industry.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© 2014-2022 Defence Blog - online military magazine