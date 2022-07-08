Ukrainian forces blow up five Russian ‘V’ tanks

Ukrainian paratroopers from the 79th Air Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces claimed to annihilate a column of Russian tanks marked with the ‘V’ letter.

Ukraine’s military claims it destroyed almost 5 Russian main battle tanks and captured some of their crews.

The 79th Air Assault Brigade said in a statement on Friday, July 8: ‘”During the battle, in one of the areas of combat operations, 5 tanks were burned by paratroopers. Some of the crew members who did not burn out in military equipment were captured.”

It is unclear how many Russian soldiers managed to flee after their attempted advance on Ukrainian positions was repelled.

Since Russia invaded on 24 February, claiming it wanted to “demilitarise” and “de-Nazify” Ukraine after it moved closer to Nato, thousands of civilians and combatants have been killed or wounded, and at least 12 million people have fled their homes.

Western states have responded by arming Ukraine and placing unprecedented sanctions on Russia, a nuclear superpower and global energy supplier.