Thursday, January 12, 2023
type here...

Ukrainian artillery blows up Russian T-80BV tank hiding between trees

NewsArmyVideo
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Ukrainian artillery blows up a Russia’s T-80BV tank hiding among trees in the partially Russian-occupied Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine.

The Ukraine Weapons Tracker OSINT group reported that Ukrainian Soldiers have destroyed a Russian tank with precision strikes.

“A Russian T-80BV tank was taken out of action by two high-precision M982 Excalibur strikes from the Ukrainian army in the East,” the message added.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Soviet-designed T-80 series is a family of main battle tanks designed on the T-64 platform.

The T-80BV is an upgraded version of the T-80B Main Battle Tank (MBT) which entered into service with the Russian armed forces in 1985. At present, Russia`s Ministry of Defense has several thousands of T-80BV tanks, mostly in store.

The Oryx blog, which counts Russian military equipment losses in Ukraine based on photographs sent from the front lines, has reported that the Russian Armed Forces have lost 201 T-80BVs 89 tanks in the T-80U version and at least 66 combat vehicles in the modern T-80BVM version since Russia began an invasion of Ukraine.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

You can also make a donation to the Ukrainian charity fund to show your support for Ukrainian freedom, here's where to do it: Come Back Alive Foundation

Executive Editor

About this Author

Dylan Malyasov
Defense journalist and commentator. Aviation photographer. Dylan leads Defence Blog's coverage of global military news, focusing on engineering and technology across the U.S. defense industry.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© 2014-2022 Defence Blog - online military magazine