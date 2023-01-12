Ukrainian artillery blows up Russian T-80BV tank hiding between trees

Ukrainian artillery blows up a Russia’s T-80BV tank hiding among trees in the partially Russian-occupied Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine.

The Ukraine Weapons Tracker OSINT group reported that Ukrainian Soldiers have destroyed a Russian tank with precision strikes.

“A Russian T-80BV tank was taken out of action by two high-precision M982 Excalibur strikes from the Ukrainian army in the East,” the message added.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Soviet-designed T-80 series is a family of main battle tanks designed on the T-64 platform.

#Ukraine: A Russian T-80BV tank was taken out of action by two high-precision M982 Excalibur strikes from the Ukrainian army in the East. pic.twitter.com/ATm3yrqUcA — 🇺🇦 Ukraine Weapons Tracker (@UAWeapons) January 11, 2023

The T-80BV is an upgraded version of the T-80B Main Battle Tank (MBT) which entered into service with the Russian armed forces in 1985. At present, Russia`s Ministry of Defense has several thousands of T-80BV tanks, mostly in store.

The Oryx blog, which counts Russian military equipment losses in Ukraine based on photographs sent from the front lines, has reported that the Russian Armed Forces have lost 201 T-80BVs 89 tanks in the T-80U version and at least 66 combat vehicles in the modern T-80BVM version since Russia began an invasion of Ukraine.