Sunday, August 27, 2023
type here...

Ukrainian Air Force flew more than 14,000 combat air sorties

NewsAviation
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Ukrainian Air Force courtesy photo

The Ukrainian Air Force had flown more than 14,000 combat air sorties, including close-air support missions, since Russia’s invasion began on February 24, 2022.

Citing a report from the Ukrainian Air Force, Militarnyi reported that Ukraine’s combat aircraft target enemy command posts and warehouses, intercept enemy planes and helicopters and shoot down drones and missiles used by the Russian Federation to attack Ukraine.

“Since the Russian large-scale invasion, the aviation of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has carried out more than 14,000 combat sorties. 6,000 of them were for combat defeat of the enemy, and about 7,000 were for air cover,” said Brigadier General Serhiy Golubtsov, head of aviation of the AFU Air Force Command.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Golubtsov also said that during the full-scale war with Russia, dozens of pilots became Heroes of Ukraine, and hundreds of aviators received high state awards.

Thanks to support from allied nations that provide military assistance to Ukraine to counter Russia, Ukrainian aircraft have been adapted to use foreign weapons, including AGM-88 HARM, JDAM, Storm Shadow and SCALP EG cruise missiles.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form. If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

Executive Editor

About

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense adviser and a consultant. He graduated in business management and worked at leading European defense companies before becoming a military journalist. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Russia destroys its own T-90M tank with kamikaze drone

Dylan Malyasov -
Russian troops reportedly have blown up its most advanced operational tank in Ukraine’s southern Zaporizhzhia region. Russian troops shared drone footage claiming they hit the M-55S...

Ukrainian forces attempted to attack Russian Su-30 jet in Black Sea

Aviation

Russia develops new rocket launcher

Army

Ukrainian forces blow up Russia’s most advanced air defense system in Crimea

Army

US Army tests newest anti-tank missile system

Army

Ukrainian kamikaze drone strikes gigantic Russian mortar

Army

Copyright © 2023 Defence Blog