Norwegian-German alliance to develop “super missile”

The Norwegian Kongsberg, along with its German partners Diehl Defence and MBDA Deutschland, to develop the Super Sonic Strike Missile (3SM), a cutting-edge weapon system poised to redefine long-range strike capabilities.

Led by Kongsberg, the collaboration capitalizes on the collective expertise of the involved parties, leveraging decades of experience in missile development.

The 3SM project aims to produce a highly advanced, long-distance, and maneuverable supersonic missile tailored for the defense needs of both Norway and Germany, with future prospects for Allied nations.

Critical to the success of this initiative is the integration of strengths from each company, pooling resources and knowledge to achieve a shared objective. This joint effort will see close cooperation with the Norwegian and German Defense Forces, as well as their respective research organizations, to ensure the development of a world-class missile system capable of addressing evolving surface threats.

Eirik Lie, President of Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace, expressed confidence in the team’s capabilities and emphasized the significance of collaboration with Diehl Defence and MBDA Deutschland. Thomas Gottschild, Managing Director of MBDA Deutschland, underscored the importance of stand-off weapons in modern defense strategies, highlighting the potential of the 3SM project to bolster the security of European nations.

Helmut Rauch, CEO of Diehl Defence, echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the collective expertise of the team and the transformative potential of the 3SM project. Together, these companies aim to develop a game-changing missile system that surpasses anything previously achieved, enhancing the defense capabilities of Norway, Germany, and potentially other Allied nations.

The joint development of the Super Sonic Strike Missile represents a significant milestone in European defense collaboration, signaling a commitment to innovation and collective security in an era of evolving threats.