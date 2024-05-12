Roshel to make armored vehicles in Ukraine

In an interview with Defense Archives, Roman Shimonov, the CEO of Canadian company Roshel Smart Armored Vehicles, revealed plans for the deployment of Senator armored vehicle production in Ukraine.

When asked about repair or manufacturing facilities in Ukraine, Roman Shimonov disclosed that the company already operates several workshops across Ukraine, providing repair and maintenance services for their vehicles. Furthermore, Shimonov stated that Roshel is set to begin making armored vehicles in Ukraine.

“We are in the final stages of planning to localize part of our production in Ukraine,” Shimonov remarked.

He noted that Roshel employs over 200 Ukrainian refugees in Canada, who have gained unique experience working with the company. Many of them aspire to return to Ukraine and continue the production of Roshel’s products in their home country, contributing to the local economy and strengthening the company’s operational presence there.

In spring 2022, the Canadian government purchased 8 vehicles from Roshel for Ukraine, and last December, the company delivered the 1000th Senator to Ukraine.

Currently, Roshel has become one of the largest armored vehicle manufacturers in Canada, producing Senator armored vehicles in various configurations, including the Senator APC, ERV, MRAP, and Senator Pickup, specially designed for cargo transport, counter-UAV systems, mortar installations, and other equipment.

Moreover, the company is currently working on a new 8×8 project.