U.S. Air Force deploys F-22 fighters to South Korea

The U.S. Air Force has deployed several F-22 stealth fighter jets to South Korea, according to an announcement on the Pentagon’s Defense Visual Information Distribution Service (DVIDS) website on Tuesday.

The arrival of these advanced jets at Kunsan Air Base, located 178 kilometers south of Seoul, underscores the U.S. commitment to maintaining a robust defense posture in the Indo-Pacific region.

The U.S. 8th Fighter Wing released a photo showing the F-22 Raptors on the tarmac at Kunsan Air Base, highlighting the Pacific Air Forces’ capability to deploy, posture, and redeploy forces from various strategic locations. The exact number of F-22 jets involved in this deployment has not been disclosed, though the image indicates at least three aircraft.

This deployment marks the first public arrival of F-22 jets in South Korea since their appearance at the Seoul International Aerospace & Defense Exhibition in October of last year. The return of these stealth fighters after a seven-month absence is viewed as a response to ongoing regional tensions and a demonstration of the U.S. Air Force’s operational flexibility.

Analysts suggest that the presence of F-22 jets could pave the way for joint air drills with South Korean forces, potentially involving the country’s F-35A fighters. Such exercises would enhance the interoperability of the two allies’ air forces and demonstrate a united front in the face of potential threats.

The F-22 Raptor, known for its advanced stealth capabilities, agility, and precision, plays a crucial role in maintaining air superiority. Its deployment to South Korea is part of broader efforts to ensure regional stability and reinforce defense commitments to allies.