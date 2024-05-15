Wednesday, May 15, 2024
North Korea reveals dozens of new ballistic missiles

By Dylan Malyasov
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has inspected a new array of “tactical missile weapon systems” for the Korean People’s Army (KPA), according to state media reports on Wednesday.

Kim highlighted that this military “breakthrough” is tied to a production plan that the country’s armed forces are expected to complete by the end of the year. KPA artillery units, tasked with critical firing duties, are slated to receive these new weapon systems.

State media footage and reports primarily showcased transporter erector launchers (TEL) for the Hwasong-11D short-range ballistic missiles (SRBM). The Hwasong-11D, a smaller variant of the KN-23 (officially the Hwasong-11Ga), has an estimated range of 100-180 kilometers and each launcher can deploy four of these missiles.

The Hwasong-11D follows a quasi-ballistic trajectory, leveling off at an altitude of approximately 50 kilometers (160,000 feet). At this height, the atmosphere is dense enough for the missile’s fins to adjust its course mid-flight.

The missile’s low apogee, brief overall flight time, and terminal maneuvering capability make it difficult for traditional missile defense systems to detect and intercept. Its enhanced accuracy reduces the number of missiles required to eliminate a target.

