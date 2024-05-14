Tuesday, May 14, 2024
type here...

Nammo, Raytheon ramps up rocket motor production

NewsAviation
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Photo by Tiffany Del Oso

Nammo, a Norway-based aerospace and defense company, has entered into a partnership with Raytheon, an RTX business, to expand its rocket motor production capabilities in Perry, Florida.

The agreement aims to introduce new manufacturing lines, significantly increasing the production of critical solid rocket motors in the United States. This expansion will provide a reliable and independent domestic source for these components, essential for current and future weapon systems.

The expansion, scheduled to be operational by 2027, underscores the strategic collaboration between Nammo and Raytheon, strengthening the solid rocket motor industrial base to meet the growing needs of the U.S. Department of Defense and allied nations. Nammo’s established expertise in solid rocket motor propulsion, dating back to the 1960s, positions the company as a key player in this field. Over the years, Nammo has produced rocket motors for several weapon systems, delivering over 35,000 units for the Sidewinder program alone.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

“We are proud to build upon our established solid rocket motor capabilities in Norway for expansion into the U.S., with the strong commitment from Raytheon as a merchant supplier. This collaboration is a testament to our long-standing and trusted relationship. It underscores our joint dedication to strengthening the solid rocket motor industrial base to support growing U.S. and allied needs, with Nammo as an independent rocket motor supplier to missile primes. We look forward to building on this at our site in Perry, Florida,” said Morten Brandtzaeg, President and CEO of Nammo.

Nammo’s Perry, Florida facility currently provides energetic systems for the U.S. Department of Defense. The Nammo group has seven production sites across the United States, employing about one-third of its total workforce in the country. This expansion will enhance Nammo’s ability to support the increasing demand for advanced weapon systems.

“This project brings critical capacity and capability in solid rocket motor manufacturing to the U.S. industrial base and positions Raytheon to secure the energetic and propulsion material required to increase and accelerate manufacturing of our weapon systems,” said Phil Jasper, president, Raytheon. “We are building on our long-standing relationship with Nammo and are eager to see Nammo’s U.S. operations develop to ensure we can meet the current and future demand of our domestic and international customers.”

Nammo, headquartered in Raufoss, Norway, specializes in ammunition, rocket motors, and space applications. It operates in 11 countries and is jointly owned by the Norwegian government and the Finnish defense company Patria. Some of its well-known products include the AMRAAM, ESSM, IRIS-T, and Exocet missiles, as well as the North Star orbital launch vehicle.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

US fighter jets over Guyana send clear message to Venezuela

Dylan Malyasov -
On Thursday, May 9th, the US Embassy in Guyana reported that two U.S. Navy aircraft, F/A-18F Super Hornets, embarked on USS George Washington, conducted...

US Army tests new mortar system based on AMPV

Army

Norwegian-German alliance to develop “super missile”

Maritime Security

Roshel to make armored vehicles in Ukraine

Army

Ukraine warns northern front has ‘significantly worsened’

Army

Russian missile found at site of building collapse in Belgorod

Army
Change privacy settings

© 2024 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.