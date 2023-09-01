Ukraine’s ambassador to Australia tests new counter-drone system

Australian company Electro Optic Systems has announced that Ukrainian ambassador Vasyl Myroshnychenko take part in the company’s kinetic and directed energy counter-drone live fire demonstration at the Lightforce Group Klondyke Range.

As noted by the company, Ambassador Myroshnychenko skilfully operated the hard kill counter-drone system, named the Slinger. He has expertly nailed targets out to 500 m and 1000 m with the M230LF 30 x 113 mm cannon and the 7.62 mm MAG58 machine gun.

EOS says the company is proud to support the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the people of Ukraine by providing the country with the lifesaving utility of its Remote Weapon System.

“This will contribute to its critical security and defense needs,” EOS said in the press release.”

Ukrainian ambassador tested EOS’ Slinger hard kill counter-drone system pic.twitter.com/b3gnQDfOMM — Dylan Malyasov (@MalyasovDylan) September 1, 2023

According to company specifications, the Slinger weighs less than 400 kg and is “stabilized for on-the-move operations”.

The Slinger has a maximum ammunition load of 150 rounds, EOS added.