Ukraine uses captured Russian “heavy flamethrower” against their former owners

Tanks and even TOS-1A “heavy flamethrowers” left behind by retreating Russian forces are now being used against their former owners.

Ukrainian Soldiers from the 67th Mechanized Brigade, Da Vinci Wolves battalion reportedly conducted strikes with captured Russian TOS-1A multiple launch rocket system on Russian positions a few days ago.

Ukrainian Soldiers are using captured TOS-1A Solntsepek heavy flamethrower, a unique type of multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) based on a T-72 tank chassis, against Russian troops outside of Tors’ke, Donetsk region.

The thermobaric multiple-launch rocket system was reportedly captured last fall in Balakliya with a number of rockets.

One of the captured TOS-1A flamethrowers, now in Ukrainian services and firing upon Russian positions.

⁰I still consider this weapon system a fail due to its terrible cost-benefit ratio (low range, expensive, primarily good to level civilian centers where you do not expect a… pic.twitter.com/9agFGJQYZg — (((Tendar))) (@Tendar) July 9, 2023

The combat vehicle is fitted with a rotating launch system capable of holding up to 24 unguided thermobaric rockets, which can be launched within six to 12 seconds. Solntsepek’s munitions release a large cloud of flammable gas and cause massive explosions.

The terrifying artillery system was designed to attack enemy-fortified positions and lightly armored vehicles and transports, particularly in open terrain.