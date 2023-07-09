Sunday, July 9, 2023
type here...

Ukraine uses captured Russian “heavy flamethrower” against their former owners

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Image by Ukraine’s 67th Mechanized Brigade, Da Vinci Wolves battalion

Tanks and even TOS-1A “heavy flamethrowers” left behind by retreating Russian forces are now being used against their former owners.

Ukrainian Soldiers from the 67th Mechanized Brigade, Da Vinci Wolves battalion reportedly conducted strikes with captured Russian TOS-1A multiple launch rocket system on Russian positions a few days ago.

Ukrainian Soldiers are using captured TOS-1A Solntsepek heavy flamethrower, a unique type of multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) based on a T-72 tank chassis, against Russian troops outside of Tors’ke, Donetsk region.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The thermobaric multiple-launch rocket system was reportedly captured last fall in Balakliya with a number of rockets.

The combat vehicle is fitted with a rotating launch system capable of holding up to 24 unguided thermobaric rockets, which can be launched within six to 12 seconds. Solntsepek’s munitions release a large cloud of flammable gas and cause massive explosions.

The terrifying artillery system was designed to attack enemy-fortified positions and lightly armored vehicles and transports, particularly in open terrain.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form. If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

Executive Editor

About

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense adviser and a consultant. He graduated in business management and worked at leading European defense companies before becoming a military journalist. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Ukrainian artillery destroys Russian T-90M tank with precision strike

Dylan Malyasov -
Ukrainian troops have destroyed Russia’s most advanced operational tank on the frontlines. The Ukraine Weapons Tracker OSINT group reported that a T-90M main battle tank...

NATO ignores tough lessons from the Ukraine war

Army

Bayraktar TB2 drones saved the country, Ukrainian expert says

Aviation

Ukraine adds armor ‘cages’ to its artillery systems

Army

Hellfire missiles sale to France approved by State Department

Aviation

Russian improvised rocket launcher spotted in Ukraine

Army

Copyright © 2023 Defence Blog