Ukraine transforms naval drones into unmanned rocket launchers

Ukraine’s security service (SBU) has announced the use of the Sea Baby uncrewed surface vessel (USV) equipped with rocket launchers.

This marks the first time such an autonomous naval launcher has been employed in combat.

The naval drones are armed with a 122-mm multiple launch rocket system, which has already been tested in real conditions. According to reports, the SBU and the Ukrainian Navy successfully used these drones to strike Russian positions on the occupied Kinburn Spit.

“Our Sea Baby is not just a drone but a multifunctional platform that is constantly being improved. Today, we can confirm that they are equipped with a multiple launch rocket system, and this technological solution is already showing strong results. The enemy can expect new surprises,” said a spokesperson for the security service.

The rocket launcher is mounted on the upper part of the maritime drone, capable of launching six 122-mm rockets simultaneously. The Sea Baby continues the development of earlier Ukrainian USVs, featuring a low-visibility gray design with advanced optical sensors and beyond-line-of-sight communications for remote control.

A prominent radome-like enclosure on the Sea Baby houses a satellite communications antenna, enabling attacks on targets at great distances. The production of Sea Baby drones is one of the projects funded by the United24 platform.

