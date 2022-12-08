Ukraine to get newest German-made RCH 155 guns

The German government officially confirmed that the country plans to supply the newest RCH 155 self-propelled howitzers along with artillery rounds to Ukraine.

The details were given in a 7 December media release, to announce that Berlin agrees on the delivery to Ukraine of 18 RCH 155 wheeled self-propelled howitzers manufactured by the German company Kraus-Maffei Wegmann (KMW).

The RCH 155 is a modern protected howitzer that combines the firepower and range of the automatic and remote-controllable Artillery Gun Module (AGM) with the protection and mobility of the field-tested BOXER wheeled armored vehicle.

As noted by the company, a large ammunition supply and rapid replenishment, the stable gun platform, maximum aiming precision, autoloader, combined with autonomy in navigation and fire control make the RCH 155 the new standard for modern wheeled barrelled artillery.

KMW says the howitzer is one of the world’s most advanced barrelled artillery systems.



RCH 155 can fire up to 8 rounds per minute to a range of up to 40 km with standard ammunition that is achievable with a howitzer. An increased range of up to 56 km is possible with Very Long-range Artillery Projectiles (VLAP).