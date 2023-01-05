Ukraine to get 50 Bradley fighting vehicles

The Ukrainian Armed Forces will soon receive at least 50 Bradley fighting vehicles as part of the new military aid package.

The story was first reported by Reuters, which cited two U.S. officials.

U.S. President Joe Biden also said on Wednesday that sending Bradley Fighting Vehicles to Ukraine was being considered to help the Ukrainians in combating Russia’s invasion.

“Yes,” Biden said when asked if the option was on the table.

The U.S. Army has thousands of Bradleys, which could give the Ukrainians more firepower on the battlefield.

The M2 Bradley Fighting Vehicle is a light armored, fully tracked transport vehicle, providing cross-country mobility with firepower and protection. The Bradley is designed to transport infantry or scouts with armor protection, while providing covering fire to suppress enemy troops and armored vehicles.

The United States has increasingly sent more capable weapons to Ukraine. As the war progressed and Ukraine’s needs changed, more complex weapons systems, including High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS), were shipped to Kiyv.