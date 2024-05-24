Ukraine strikes Russian S-400 system with ATACMS missiles

On May 22, at approximately 12:50 PM, Ukrainian forces launched a ballistic missile attack on a Russian S-400 “Triumf” air defense system near the village of Klenivka in the Donetsk region, roughly 65 kilometers from the frontline.

The strike utilized ATACMS ballistic missiles with cluster warheads to target the enemy’s air defense on temporarily occupied territory.

Footage captured by a reconnaissance drone shows the deployment of four self-propelled launchers, a multifunctional radar, and additional vehicles from the S-400 complex.

The drone footage also documents the Russian attempt to intercept the incoming ATACMS missiles with multiple surface-to-air missiles. Despite these efforts, the cluster warheads hit the S-400 positions, causing damage and subsequent explosions and fires among the air defense missiles on the launchers.

The precision of the ATACMS missiles, combined with the element of surprise, showcased the Ukrainian military’s capability to neutralize advanced enemy air defense systems.