Ukraine says it destroyed Russian heavy rocket launchers

The Ukrainian Air Assault Forces claim that it destroyed Russian BM-27 Uragan heavy rocket launchers and the technical support unit of the Russian occupiers in the eastern Donbas region.

They said: “The Air Assault Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed a BM-27 Uragan multiple rocket launchers and a material and technical support unit of the Russian occupiers.”

“Effective use of artillery from the 81st Airmobile Brigade of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed BM-27 Uragan multiple rocket launchers together with special vehicles and a logistics base of the Russian Armed Forces, where the occupiers refueled and serviced military equipment in the field,” the Ukrainian military said in a Facebook post Monday.

The BM-27 Uragan is the 220mm heavy rocket artillery system in Russian service and has been in use since the mid-1970s.

The Uragan was designed from the outset to be highly mobile, and it consists of a 16-round launcher on a modified 8×8 ZIL-135LM chassis. The rockets can be fired individually or in salvoes.

The BM-27 can use HE-FRAG, chemical, explosive or scatterable mine (PTM-3 or PFM-1) submunition-equipped rockets, all of which are detonated by electric timing fuses. Each rocket weighs 280.4 kilograms. The warheads weigh between 90 and 100 kilograms, depending on the type. A full salvo of 16 rockets can be fired in 20 seconds and can engage targets within a range of 35 kilometers.