Saturday, November 11, 2023
Ukrainian Special Ops showcase deadly aerial precision in Avdiivka

By Dylan Malyasov
The Ukrainian State Security Service, known by the acronym SBU, has showcased the efficacy of tiny FPV (First Person View) drones in neutralizing Russian military vehicles around the eastern Ukrainian city of Avdiivka, where Russia launched a bloody new offensive earlier this month.

According to SBU reports, operatives from the Special Operations Center “Alpha” within the Ukrainian Security Service successfully destroyed 16 tanks, 28 combat armored vehicles, and 11 artillery systems over the span of a week.

“The truly meticulous work of our special forces in the hottest war zones, including Avdiivka, is a testament to the unwavering dedication of our warriors alongside our defense forces, ruthlessly subtracting occupiers at every turn,” stated the intelligence agency.

Published footage reveals Ukrainian kamikaze drones blowing up Russian military vehicles, targeting armored personnel carriers carrying Russian forces. Additionally, one drone navigated into the cargo bed of a truck transporting Russians.

This utilization of FPV drones marks a strategic advancement in Ukraine’s arsenal, demonstrating the adaptability and precision of its military capabilities.

