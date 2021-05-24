Ukraine develops new multi-mission radar

SE SPC Iskra, the Ukrainian manufacturer of surveillance radar systems, is revealing details of its new multi-mission radar, called the 1L300 Mangust (Mongoose).

The Ukrainian company has developed a project for a new multi-mission radar capable detects and classifies all types of aerial threats and generates a real-time Air Situation Picture (ASP).

In a recent interview with Security Talks, director of SE SPC Iskra Yuriy Pashchenko said that the new Mangust radar will provide long-range air defense, air surveillance and fire control capabilities.

The 1L300 Mangust radar is a mobile radar that is capable of detecting and tracking both aircraft and ballistic targets and providing fire control guidance for missile interception or artillery air defense.

It will provide detect incoming mortars, artillery shells, and missiles and informs hostile weapon firing locations in the mode of protection against artillery fire. Also, it can detect and track aerial platforms such as drones and UAVs, tactical aerial weapons, cruise missiles, and aircraft ​during air surveillance.

The radar is capable of detecting and tracking both aircraft and ballistic targets and providing fire control guidance for missile interception or artillery air defense, noted Yuriy Pashchenko.

He also noted that initially the project was developed in the interests of a foreign customer and is now ready for the production of the first prototype.

The Mangust system consists of a radar unit, a control module, a cooling unit and a power generator. It can be mounted on a variety of transport platforms.

Many sources claimed that the project was funded by a customer from Saudi Arabia who was interested in obtaining a radar system similar to the ELM-2084 Multi-Mission Radar (MMR) manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI).