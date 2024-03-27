Wednesday, March 27, 2024
Ukraine destroys unique Russian ‘Doomsday Tank’

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
The Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully targeted and destroyed a unique Russian Ladoga armored vehicle known as the “Doomsday Tank,” using an FPV drone.

The Ladoga is a formidable heavy command-and-control and reconnaissance vehicle, developed on the chassis of a T-80 tank and designed for autonomous operations in environments characterized by high levels of radiation, chemical, or biological contamination.

This distinctive vehicle is specifically intended for use by senior officials and specialists in the event of a third world war scenario. It features a specially outfitted interior cabin equipped with comfortable seating, individual lighting, climate control systems, communication devices, surveillance instruments, and environmental parameter measurement tools. These amenities ensure conducive working conditions within the sealed cabin, accommodating up to six individuals.

Only five of these armored vehicles were made in Russia. One of these “heavy limousines” was even deployed for reconnaissance missions in the vicinity of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant following the catastrophic incident.

Powered by a 1,100-horsepower engine (GTU-1000TF), akin to the engines utilized in T-80 tanks, the Ladoga demonstrated impressive mobility for its weight, boasting a top speed of 70 km/h on highways and a range of 350 kilometers.

