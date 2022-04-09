Ukraine claims it shot down a newest Russian armed drone

The Ukrainian Armed Forces reportedly shot down Russia’s newest armed drone.
The drone shot down by Ukraine on Friday was an Orion medium altitude and long-range (MALE) tactical unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) system, also known by the project name Inokhodets.
This is the first confirmed loss of an Inokhodets unmanned aircraft system in the war.
The newest drone was developed by Kronstadt Co. for the Russian Armed Forces as an analog of the legendary US-made Predator unmanned combat system.
The Inokhodets is a medium-altitude, long-duration unmanned aerial system with a maximum take-off weight of 1 tonne and a maximum payload weight of 200 kg. The drone has a service ceiling of 7.5 km and its flight endurance is 24 hours with the standard payload. It can develop a speed of up to 200 km/h.
