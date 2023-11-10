Friday, November 10, 2023
Ukraine develops new combat robot to transform battlefield operations

By Dylan Malyasov
Photo by Skylab-ua

The Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine has officially introduced the Sirko-S1, a revolutionary Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV), designed to leverage cutting-edge drone technology on the frontlines.

Ukraine’s Minister of Digital Transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov, shed light on the Brave1 defense cluster’s innovative ground robot and its potential impact on modern warfare.

“UGV Sirko-S1 is a universal ground robot created by members of the Brave1 defense cluster. Its primary objectives include assisting military personnel in transporting cargo, evacuating the wounded, and conducting reconnaissance of enemy positions,” Minister Fedorov explained.

The new drone system was developed by the Ukrainian-based startup Skylab-ua.

This versatile robotic system, equipped with advanced features, is poised to redefine battlefield logistics and intelligence gathering. One of its notable applications is the safe delivery of ammunition or provisions to troops in high-risk areas, enhancing the efficiency and safety of military operations. The UGV Sirko-S1 boasts a maximum payload capacity of up to 200 kg, making it a valuable asset for various military scenarios.

Fedorov emphasized that the development has already demonstrated successful outcomes in combat conditions, receiving positive feedback from military personnel on the ground. The Brave1 defense cluster aims to further enhance the robot’s capabilities by incorporating a combat turret or installing modules for demining and clearing territories of explosive hazards.

The integration of innovative technologies and robotics, as exemplified by the UGV Sirko-S1, plays a pivotal role in achieving strategic advantages on the battlefield. Fedorov highlighted the role of these advancements in effectively neutralizing adversaries while prioritizing the preservation of soldiers’ lives.

Dylan Malyasov



