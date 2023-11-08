UAE receives first L-15 trainer aircraft from China

The first two L-15A Falcon trainer aircraft, manufactured by the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC), crossed the formidable Karakoram Range and touched down at the Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai.

These aircraft, designated as L15 64 and L15 65, are set to make their official debut at the upcoming Dubai Airshow later this month.

The UAE Air Force’s acquisition of these two L-15 Falcons represents a significant milestone following the contract signed in February 2023. The deal was inked at the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX 23) in Abu Dhabi, confirming the UAE’s commitment to enhancing its training capabilities.

In a previous development, in February 2022, the United Arab Emirates Ministry of Defence (MoD) had expressed its interest in procuring twelve L-15 jet trainers, with the option to acquire an additional 36 aircraft.

It is noteworthy that both L-15 Falcon aircraft showcase a distinctive livery typically associated with aerial demonstration teams. Recent reports indicate that these new additions may potentially replace the existing MB339 aircraft used by the Al Fursan demonstration team, signaling a potential upgrade in the UAE’s aerobatic capabilities.

Mr. Li Chao, a spokesperson for AVIC, emphasized the importance of this occasion, stating, “The L-15A’s presence at the Dubai Airshow underscores its growing recognition in the global defense and aviation community. We are thrilled to showcase its impressive features and capabilities on this international stage.”

The L-15A is designed to serve as an attack and fighter trainer aircraft, offering a versatile training platform for pilots.