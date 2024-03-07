UAE military evaluates US-made light tactical vehicle

GM Defense LLC, a subsidiary of General Motors (GM), has announced the successful completion of its Infantry Squad Vehicle (ISV) in the 2023 UAE Armed Forces Summer Trials.

Hosted by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) General Maintenance Corps, the trials lasted several days and aimed to assess the technical and tactical capabilities of vehicles for the UAE Armed Forces and other regional countries.

The ISV underwent rigorous testing, traveling nearly 2,000 kilometers across various terrains, including highways, sand dunes, soft sand tracks, and rocky walls. These trials evaluated the vehicle’s performance under extreme climate conditions and diverse terrain, testing its mobility, durability, and ease of maintenance.

As noted by the company, ISV excelled in all phases of the Summer Trials, including continuous driving with maximum payload capacities and field repairs testing.

According to a press release from GM Defense, this successful completion demonstrates the vehicle’s capability to meet the demanding requirements of defense and government customers in the UAE and the broader region.

Steve duMont, President of GM Defense, emphasized the strength of the ISV and the dedication of the team in achieving this milestone. He highlighted the vehicle’s advanced technologies, derived from General Motors, which contribute to its high performance and adaptability in off-road environments.

Bradley Watters, Vice President of International Business Development, underscored the significance of completing the Summer Trials, stating that it instills confidence in the ISV program among defense and government customers in the region. The successful trials pave the way for future growth opportunities in the Emirates and beyond.

This test follows GM Defense’s cooperative agreement with the Tawazun Council, aimed at delivering advanced solutions to military, security, and government customers in key technology areas.