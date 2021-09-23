U.S. Army awards new contract to Oshkosh for heavy tactical vehicles

The U.S. Department of Defense announced that U.S. Army Contracting Command has awarded Oshkosh Defense, a wholly owned subsidiary of Oshkosh Corporation, a new order for heavy tactical vehicles.

The contract, announced Wednesday by the Department of Defense, is worth more than $16.7 million.

As per the scope of this contract, Oshkosh Defense will produce M1120A4 Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Trucks (HEMTTs), M977A4 HEMTTs, M978A4 HEMTTs, and M1070A1 Heavy Equipment Transporters for Iraq, Lebanon and Malaysia.

Work will be performed in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 31, 2022.

As noted by the company, built to stand up to the rapidly evolving challenges in the operational environment, the Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck (HEMTT) brings significant improvements in power, maintenance and safety to the battlefield.

Company/NG says that each and every variant – cargo, refueler, load handling system, recovery, light equipment transporter, guided missile transporter and MLRS resupply – offers the power, versatility and safety needed for mission success.