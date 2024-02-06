U.S. Army awards contract to BAE Systems for aircraft survivability suite

BAE Systems, a global leader in electronic warfare, received $114 million in Foreign Military Sales contracts from the U.S. Army for the company’s combat-proven Common Missile Warning System (CMWS) to protect allies’ Apaches, Chinooks, and Black Hawk helicopters.

The AN/AAR-57 CMWS is a battle-tested aircraft survivability system designed for both rotary-wing and fixed-wing aircraft. It seamlessly integrates missile warning, hostile fire indication, and countermeasure controls, equipping U.S. and allied forces with advanced threat detection and countermeasure capabilities to safeguard aircraft and their crews operating in hostile combat zones.

Jennifer Bartley, Deputy Product Line Director of Integrated Survivability Solutions at BAE Systems, highlighted the importance of CMWS in today’s contested battlefields.

CMWS systems have been successfully deployed across a variety of platform types worldwide. They serve as the standard missile warning and hostile fire detection system for U.S. Army aircraft, accumulating millions of combat flight hours and a proven track record of protecting aircraft and saving lives in evolving threat scenarios.

As noted by the company, these systems will be employed to safeguard existing fleets and newly acquired aircraft, including AH-64 Apache, CH-47 Chinook, and UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters.

CMWS seamlessly integrates with expendable countermeasure dispensers, including BAE Systems’ AN/ALE-47 Airborne Countermeasures Dispenser System and Smart D2TM next-generation countermeasure system, as well as laser-based directable infrared countermeasure systems.

BAE Systems’ CMWS forms a crucial component of the company’s Intrepid ShieldTM layered approach to aircraft and ground platform survivability, utilizing the full electromagnetic spectrum to detect, counter, and mitigate advanced threats.

Manufactured at BAE Systems’ facilities in Nashua, New Hampshire; Austin, Texas; and Huntsville, Alabama, CMWS exemplifies the company’s commitment to delivering advanced defense solutions that enhance security and protection in an ever-evolving defense landscape.