Tuesday, April 25, 2023
Türkiye’s future trainer jet conducts first flight

Aviation
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Turkish Aerospace Industries on Apr. 25 conducted the first flight test of its basic trainer and light-assault aircraft, known as the Hürjet.

Hürjet is the first manned jet-powered aircraft in Turkish history. It successfully completed its first flight in the morning on Tuesday.

TAI launched the Hurjet program in 2018 to replace the aging fleet of T-38 trainers.

The light combat aircraft has a length of 13.6 meters, a wingspan of 9.5 meters, a height of 5.1 meters, and a wing area of ​​35 square meters.

Recently, the Defense Industry Executive Committee decided to place the first Hurjet order for the Turkish Air Force Command. The Hürjet Project, which was initiated with TAI’s own resources, thus took on the armor of the state.

The intended date of service entry for the Hürjet is 2023.

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the executive editor of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense adviser and a consultant READ MORE

