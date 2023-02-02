Thales secures contract for GM200 radars for Ukraine

Thales Group, one of the largest defense contractors in Europe, has announced that it had got an order for delivering a complete short-range air defense system, including a Ground Master 200 radar to Ukraine.

“On Wednesday, 1 February 2023, French defense minister Sébastien Lecornu and his Ukrainian counterpart Oleksiy Reznikov met at the Thales site in Limours, south of Paris, a center of excellence for air defense in Europe, to sign a contract for the delivery of a complete short-range air defense system, including a Ground Master 200 radar, to help protect Ukraine,” the news release says.

As noted by the company, еhe contract signed by the Ukrainian defense ministry, the French defense ministry and Thales cover the delivery of complete short-range air defense systems, including a GM200 radar, a command-and-control center, a radio communications system and air target designators.

The GM200 and the other surface radars in the Ground Master family offer an effective response to the types of threats faced by Ukraine, which include drones and long-range threats such as cruise missiles, helicopters and combat aircraft.

According to French media, Ukraine will receive 2 GM200 medium-range radars along with the SAMP/T truck-based tactical anti-missile system designed to counter cruise missiles, manned and unmanned aircraft, and tactical ballistic missiles.