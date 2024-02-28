Taiwan’s new submarine set to undergo testing

Taiwan has launched its first homegrown submarine for undergoing testing at the Kaohsiung harbor.

The Hai Kun (SS-711) submarine, built in the southern port city of Kaohsiung last September, represents the dawn of a new era for Taiwan’s defense strategy.

After months of anticipation, observers were afforded a closer look at the Hai Kun as it emerged from the assembly facility and underwent final preparations for at-sea trials. This diesel-electric vessel, part of a larger initiative to modernize Taiwan’s submarine fleet, is slated to be the first of eight hulls aimed at bolstering the island’s naval force.

Notably, the indigenous submarine program reflects Taiwan’s proactive approach to defense in response to heightened People’s Liberation Army activity in the surrounding waters, particularly in the Taiwan Strait. With a renewed emphasis on domestic weapons programs and increased defense spending, Taiwan seeks to fortify its position in the face of external pressures.

Despite China’s claims of sovereignty over Taiwan, the island nation remains steadfast in its commitment to autonomy and self-defense.