Taiwan starts mass production of new TC-2 air defense system

Reports from Taiwanese media outlets indicate a significant milestone in Taiwan’s defense capabilities as the National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST) initiates the mass production of the cutting-edge TC-2 air defense system.

This advanced system, leveraging the domestically developed Sky Sword II (Tien Chien II) missiles, marks a pivotal advancement in Taiwan’s indigenous defense infrastructure.

The NCSIST, a state-owned entity, has commenced the mass production of the TC-2 air defense system—a short-to-medium-range defense system.

The Army plans to receive 30 mobile missile launchers, six combat control centers, six phased-array radar systems, and 246 Sky Sword II air defense missiles. The substantial procurement is valued at NT$8.8 billion ($278 million).

Central to this groundbreaking system is the locally engineered Sky Sword II missile, boasting an operational range of up to 15 kilometers. These capabilities are strategically aligned with Taiwan’s defense strategy, envisaging a complementary deployment alongside the U.S.-made Avenger missile system. The TC-2 air defense system is meticulously designed to address Taiwan’s air defense deficiencies, establishing a formidable “layered interception” capability. A single system is poised to unleash between 16 to 20 Sky Sword II missiles.

Local officials underscore the cost-effectiveness and pivotal role of this new air defense system in Taiwan’s broader defense strategy. Positioned as a critical counterbalance to China’s air superiority, the TC-2 system represents a crucial step towards fortifying Taiwan’s security amidst escalating regional tensions.