Taiwan expects to receive its first M1A2T Abrams tanks next year

Taiwanese media on Monday reported that the initial batch of M1A2T Abrams main battle tanks will arrive in 2024.

Citing a report from President Tsai Ing-wen, Taiwan News reported that Taiwan is set to receive the first batch of M1A2T Abrams next year.

According to the Taiwanese Ministry of National Defense, thirty-eight tanks will arrive in 2024, 42 tanks in 2025, and 28 tanks in 2026. The U.S. approved the sale of 108 Abrams in 2019 for US$ 2.2 billion (NT$70.3 billion).

Military officials have said that a group of Army officers has been selected to undergo tank training and maintenance in the U.S., Liberty Times reported. Upon completing their training, they will return to Taiwan to serve as instructors.

The possible purchase of tanks in Tawain has been uncertain over the past several years. Taiwan originally planned to purchase 200 tanks but then, due to budgetary concerns, dropped the planned number to 120.

The purchase of the Abrams tanks is part of Taiwan’s efforts to bolster defense capabilities along the northern coast and enhance national defense.