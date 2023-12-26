Wednesday, December 27, 2023
US Air Force’s new trainer faces intense climate trials

By Colton Jones
Photo by Michelle Gigante

The U.S. Air Force’s latest training aircraft, the T-7 Red Hawk, has begun a critical phase of testing at Eglin Air Force Base’s McKinley Climatic Lab.

This phase aims to ensure the aircraft’s adaptability and functionality under extreme environmental conditions.

The T-7A’s testing protocol includes assessment in temperatures ranging from minus 25 degrees Fahrenheit to a sustained 110 degrees. This rigorous testing encompasses various systems, evaluating propulsion, hydraulic functions, fuel systems, electrical components, environmental control, and overall operational capabilities.

Dr. Troy C. Hoeger, the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s T-7A chief developmental tester, emphasized the necessity of the climatic lab’s testing. It enables a methodical examination, providing confidence that the T-7A meets stringent operational requirements.

Having arrived at Edwards AFB, California, in November, the T-7A is slated to replace the T-38C fleet. This next-generation aircraft is set to revolutionize pilot training, preparing the next wave of fighter and bomber pilots for fourth and fifth-generation aircraft.

Highlighted features of the T-7A, such as its advanced mission systems, touchscreen cockpit, and embedded training capabilities, are expected to significantly elevate future pilot training programs.

Dr. Hoeger stressed the significance of this phase, positioning the T-7 Red Hawk among numerous Air Force aircraft tested at McKinley, ensuring operational excellence across various real-world conditions.

Colton Jones
Colton Jones is the deputy editor of Defence Blog. He is a US-based journalist, writer and publisher who specializes in the defense industry in North America and Europe. He has written about emerging technology in military magazines and elsewhere. He is a former Air Force airmen and served at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

