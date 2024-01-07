Sudanese rebels shot down Mohajer-6 armed drone

Sudanese paramilitary fighters affiliated with the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) are reported to have shot down a Mohajer-6 armed drone belonging to government troops.

According to local sources, the paramilitary RSF rebel group utilized man-portable air-defense systems (MANPADS) to intercept and shoot down a Sudanese Air Force-operated Mohajer-6 over Khartoum.

The Mohajer-6, manufactured in Iran, stands as a single-engine multirole UAV capable of carrying a multispectral surveillance payload and/or up to four precision-guided munitions.

This drone has a distinct design with a rectangular fuselage, an upward-sloping nose, twin tailbooms, a top-mounted horizontal stabilizer, uncanted wingtips, straight wings positioned high and to the rear of the body, along with air intakes on the top and bottom of the engine. Control-wise, it’s managed by elevators on the horizontal stabilizer, rudders on the vertical stabilizers, and two flaps per wing. Notably, it diverges from other Mohajer variants with its three-bladed propeller.

The RSF, previously under the Sudanese government’s umbrella, was officially labeled a rebel group by the Sudanese army last year. Tensions escalated between the two factions, primarily centered around disagreements regarding a proposed shift to civilian rule, culminating in recent clashes and movements that the army deemed unauthorized and unlawful.

According to reports from Al Araby TV, leaked documents and insider sources suggest a link between the Wagner Group and RSF rebel group. Allegations include claims that the Russian paramilitary organization provided training, armored vehicles, helicopter gunships, and security services for RSF.