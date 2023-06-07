Russia appears to shoot down its own combat drone

On Tuesday, Russia’s state media said that Russian troops intercepted a drone over the Crimean Peninsula, claiming it was Ukraine-launched unmanned aircraft.

Demoralized Russian troops ​accidentally ​downed ​their own armed drone in the Eastern part of Crimea and state media claimed it was a Ukrainian drone.

The country’s Defense Ministry also said it jammed the drone with electronic warfare. There were no serious injuries, Russian authorities say.

A part of the drone’s wing is visible in some of the released images, leading the aviation experts and OSINT specialists to conclude the aircraft is Mohajer-6, an Iranian-made combat drone that has been used by Russians in the war against Ukraine.

The Mohajer-6 is a combat unmanned aerial vehicle capable of carrying a multispectral surveillance payload and/or up to four precision-guided munitions.

The drone has a rectangular fuselage, an upwards-sloping nose, twin tail booms, a top-mounted horizontal stabilizer, uncanted wingtips, straight wings mounted high and to the rear of the body, and air intakes on the top and bottom of the Rotax Aircraft Engines.

It is worth noting that earlier Iranian ambassador to Ukraine denied supplying unmanned aerial vehicles to Russia. Tehran had previously said Iran would not assist either side in the war as it backed its resolution through dialogue.