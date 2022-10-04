Ukrainian Soldiers seize Iranian-made Mohajer-6 drone

Ukrainian Soldiers have showcased an Iranian-made Mohajer-6 unmanned aerial vehicle that they claimed had been captured from the Russian Army.

Soldiers posted a photo of an Iranian-made drone allegedly used by the Russian military to attack Ukrainian towns.

In a Tweet on Monday, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry shared an image of a Mohajer-6 equipped with Ghaem-5 TV-guided munitions and a multispectral sensor. It has a wingspan of 10 meters and is 7 meters long. The maximum flight speed is 200 km/h, the duration of the flight is 12 hours, and the maximum flight altitude is 5,400 meters.

The Mohajer-6 is a tactical and combat unmanned aerial vehicle capable of carrying a multispectral surveillance payload and/or up to four precision-guided munitions.

The drone has a rectangular fuselage, an upwards-sloping nose, twin tail booms, a top-mounted horizontal stabilizer, uncanted wingtips, straight wings mounted high and to the rear of the body, and air intakes on the top and bottom of the Rotax Aircraft Engines.

In recent weeks Russian forces have used Iranian-made unmanned aerial vehicles to hit the Odesa, Mykolaiv and Dnipro regions.

It is worth noting that earlier Iranian ambassador to Ukraine denied supplying unmanned aerial vehicles to Russia. Tehran had previously said Iran would not assist either side in the war as it backed its resolution through dialogue.

According to The Kyiv Independent, Ukraine has decided to deprive the ambassador of Iran of his accreditation and significantly reduce the diplomatic staff of the Iranian embassy in Kyiv in response to Russian forces using Iranian drones to attack Ukraine.